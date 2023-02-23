Owner of Cheetah FC where Christian Atsu began his football career, Hayye has disclosed that the footballer donated his first salary to a church

Yartey said that when he received the money from Christian Atsu, he assumed the money was sent to him to keep

But a call followed shortly after that the money was meant to be sent to a church that Atsu as his first seed

The owner of the Cheetah FC, Hayye Yartey, where Christian Atsu's football career began, stated that Christian Atsu was a very honourable and God-fearing young man.

According to Yartey, he received an amount of €800 (GH₵ 10,595.04 with the current exchange rate) from Christian Atsu and he was pleased to receive such an amount from a player he groomed.

'When Christian went to Porto and succeeded at trials, he sent me €800 through Western Union money transfer. Shortly after, I received a call from him telling me to give the money to the church,'- Yartey said.

He also revealed that Christian Atsu did not abandon his principles. When he made a promise, he kept it. And this probably explains why he sent his first-ever salary to him to be sent to the church.

According to Yartey, Atsu had calculated the money's equivalence in Ghana cedis and had directed it to be sent in the same amount.

Watch Cheetah FC owner's interview about Christian Atsu below:

Netizens reacted to Yartey's story about Christian Atsu

frankitah commented:

What manner of man is he? An angle on chale!!! Indeed Christian is a Christian ❤

deedesbeautybar commented:

He paid his dues well and God knows that.

afia___amponsah1 commented:

God needed Atsu , He had to take him back. What a man

oracle.gh commented:

Where is that banku pastors....mke dey come hr .....anamu s)))))

