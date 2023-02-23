The moment departed Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu Twasam received a citation from the founder of Crime Check Foundation evoked powerful emotions

The late Black Stars midfielder dedicated the citation that was given to him for his generous deeds to the public

The footage of the presentation, shared on Facebook by Crime Check TV GH, elicited strong emotions from online users

The late Christian Atsu and the media personality had been working closely to aid the most disadvantaged before the footballer passed in the dreadful earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Christian Atsu dedicates citation to public

In a Facebook video, the dedicated footballer the citation for his generous deeds to the public.

Christian Atsu receives citation from Crime Check TV boss.

Although it has my name on it, I am also presenting it to everyone helping Crime Check, and to those who wish to but cannot due to one or two reasons, I give it to you.

''I pray that God grants you your heart desires so that you can help someone one day,'' Atsu said.

Heartwarming words of Christian Atsu stir emotions

Esther Boateng commented:

Your good works shall always follow Atsu.

Nana Owusua Asante said:

Short thought but well lived. That is the story of great men. May your sweet soul find eternal peace.

Johnson Mensah reacted:

Rest well, good citizen.

Robert Anani commented:

Rest in peace; you are gone and never be forgotten. You died as a HERO.

Francis Kofi Koyark posted:

God bless you.

Lina Fosuaa reacted:

What I feel right now is that the death of Atsu is going to bring a great revival to humanity. Per his legacy, many people will be involved in helping the needy and the poor in our society. I believe you are beside your maker. Continue to Rest in Peace, Bro.

Atwereboana Senior commented:

Christian, you have finished the race. What is left for you is the crown of glory.

Nyamordey Caroline Amenorvi posted:

Aww, Yesu, what a kind-hearted and selfless person. I can't control my tears. Rest well Atsu.

President George Weah donates $10,000 to Christian Atsu's family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liberia's President George Oppong Weah donated $10,000 to the family of departed Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu Twasam.

He sent a delegation on his behalf to express his condolences to the family of the late Black Stars winger on Wednesday, February 22.

