Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah joined a TikTok challenge and flew to London for breakfast during the competition

The actress also pampered herself with expensive purchases and has got fans reacting to the viral video

Most of Jackie Appiah's fans think it is too much because she has taken the challenge to another level

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined an index card challenge that has gone viral on TikTok for weeks.

In the challenge, people hold two cards or papers with options written on them. Whatever the players choose is what they get.

Jackie Appiah, in this case, was the player and was asked to choose from some options. She was lucky enough to pick the best options from the list.

Jackie Appiah flies to London for a TikTok challenge Photo source: @jackieappiah

Source: UGC

Some included an expensive GHC 10,00 Goyard bag, 200 dollars and a breakfast morning in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actress, overly excited about the game, looked happier each time she made the right choice.

The game has been played between mothers and their children, lovers and friends. One can not tell who was in the video with Jackie Appiah because she did not reveal his face the whole time.

Netizens have reacted to the viral video and think Jackie has raised the bar for the game, and it might be difficult for anyone to come close to what she has done with the game.

Watch Jackie Appiah's TikTok video below:

Netizens reacted to Jackie Appiah's TikTok video:

solution_baby_123 commented:

For those who don't understand what this video is about, let me break it down for you......see more

dino1_x commented:

We don’t have time for this now , Nigeria is busy

mizsarahadu commented:

God do it for me to because am tired of the breakfast at the Koko wura h) I want breakfast in London☹️

solution_baby_123 commented:

For those who don't understand what this video is about, let me break it down for you......see more

Jackie Appiah spotted barefooted with Akufo-Addo's daughter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the multiple award-winning actresses Jackie Appiah has a flawless complexion and does a lot to maintain her clean skin and body.

The Ghanaian entertainer released a video where she was seen barefooted while exercising at the R&R Luxury Wellness Fest. Jackie was spotted with Valerie Obaze, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo, and fans gushed over her Instagram footage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh