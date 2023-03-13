Ghanaian comedian and actor Dr Likee said dancehall artiste Shatta Wale helps him in his life-saving projects for the youth

He added that Shatta Wale gives him money to be able to take care of the youth he picks from the streets and those from the prisons

Dr Likee also said that this was part of the reason why he was promoting Shatta Wale's Shaxi on social media

Ghanaian comedian and actor Dr Likee said that Shatta Wale had supported his agenda for some time now, and he, Shatta Wale, has not even disclosed it to the public.

Dr Likee added that Shatta Wale gives him money to support the youth who he has decided to pick from the streets and help get back on their feet.

Dr Likee says Shatta Wale funds his foundation which helps the youth from the streets Photo source: @shattawalenima @official_ras_nene

Speaking in an interview with Angelic TV, Dr Likee focused on how much he respects Shatta Wale for his kind gestures and how he refuses to let these deeds be known to the public. He explained that this was one of the humanitarian deeds Shatta Wale mostly does behind closed doors.

"He gives me money to help the youth from the streets and those from prisons, and that was why I decided to promote his SHAXI business when he started promoting it", Dr Likee said.

Watch Dr Likee's interview about Shatta Wale below:

Netizens commented on Dr Likee's revelation about Shatta Wale

duffygee commented:

I like this guy's honesty, God keep you. I love people who are not ungrateful

gayoyojnr commented:

Gone were the days when the street was about love, hardwork and respect... nowadays the street is full of jealousy and envyness

gayoyojnr commented:

But Shatta Wale doesn’t brag about the good things he does. I feel pity for those who say Shatta Wale is a braggart. Most of the things he says online...

Kwabena Wusu commented:

Kwabena Wusu my mate way back at Adu Gyamfi SHS

