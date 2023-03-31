Kumawood actor Big Akwes threatened his colleague, Nana Ama McBrown, after the actress promoted the song of his nemesis Frank Naro

The actress asked him why he would issue such threats at her on her own TV show, and he answered by saying he did not want anyone to promote Frank

McBrown requested that he forgives him and find a way to solve his issues with him since they are a big family in the movie industry

Kumawood actor Big Akwes warned actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown never to promote the songs of his nemesis Frank Naro ever again.

While talking on the McBrown's Kitchen show hosted by Nana Ama, the actor said that the musician Frank Naro had dissed him in his song titled "Kom".

Big Akwes warned Nana Ama McBrown after she promoted the latest song released by Frank Naro Photo source:@iamamamcbrown @yen.com.gh

In his interview with McBrown, Big Akwes said that Frank had been disrespectful to him and even owed him money.

He said that Frank Naro owed him GHc2000 and would reconcile with him if he, Frank Naro paid, or Nana Ama paid the debt owed him.

He added that he had warned every friend he knows in the entertainment industry not to promote Frank's song and that it was Nana Ama's first and last time ever to promote any song by Frank Naro.

The actress kept a nice composure and told Big Akwes to settle the issue at home and treat it as a family issue since this would go a long way to harm the relationships in the entertainment industry.

Watch McBrown's interview with Big Akwes below:

Big Akwes slaps Frank Naro at celebrity football gala

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a video of Big Akwes slapping Frank Naro at the celebrity football gala, which was held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, had gone viral.

The incident occurred after Frank Naro approached Wayoosi's stand and greeted everyone, excluding Big Akwes. Ghanaians condemned the poor actions of Big Akwes as they called him out on social media. He was asked to render a public apology to the singer.

