Actor Agya Koo gleefully ate rice in a leaf with close friend and fellow actor Wayoosi and some other friends in a video

The two actors had a chit-chat whiles they hungrily munched the rice, cracking jokes and laughing together with their colleagues

Folks who saw the video were pleased and admired the close friendship and bond Wayoosi, and Agya Koo had

Renowned Ghanaian actors Agya Koo and Wayoosi were captured on video enjoying a hearty meal of rice wrapped in a leaf with some friends.

Agya Koo And Wayoosi Eat Rice In Leaf

Source: TikTok

The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the two actors happily munching on their rice while engaging in a friendly chat.

As the two actors sat with their friends, they cracked jokes and laughed heartily, showcasing their close friendship and strong bond. Their camaraderie was evident in their interaction, and their genuine affection was palpable.

They hilariously complained about the quality of the rice as they ate. They said it was as hard as a stone.

The video quickly garnered attention, with many people expressing their admiration for the friendship between Agya Koo and Wayoosi, who was once a dancer for Lord Kenya.

Fans and well-wishers praised the two actors for their humility and how they managed to maintain their friendship over the years.

Agya Koo and Wayoosi are both household names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. They have been featured in several movies and TV shows and have won numerous awards for their outstanding performances.

However, despite their fame and success, they have remained down-to-earth and have not let their stardom affect their relationships with others.

Ghanaians Praise Wayoosi And Agya Koo

Blessing David Bedia commented:

I can’t stop watching Oyaa suro oyaa, Ma tricki wo and others. Those were real movies. No insults, so our parents allowed us to watch

@Octoberhandsome said:

This is what we want to see. The togetherness

mensaheunice24 commented:

this is very lovely paaa oooo

user1598724175981 said:

Legends Agya koo for life and Wayoosi

