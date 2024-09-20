Medikal has supported Shatta Wale after the dancehall star released his SAFA album

The rapper, who is a close associate of Shatta Wale, shared a link to the album on his X page, expressing excitement over the project

Shatta Wale released the album on Friday, September 20, 2024, and the project has received good reviews from the general public

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has shown support for Shatta Wale following the release of the dancehall artiste's new album, SAFA. The album, released on Friday, September 20, 2024, has received positive reviews from the public.

Medikal, a close associate of Shatta Wale, shared a link to the album on his X page and expressed excitement about the project. The rapper helped promote the album by publicly endorsing it.

Shatta Wale had spent months teasing the release of SAFA, building anticipation among his fanbase. Fans have expressed their happiness now that the project is finally available.

Many social media users who have listened to the project, mainly self-produced by Shatta Wale, have praised its production and lyrical content. Before the release of the full album, one song off it, Blessings, which features Amerado, has been performing well on the airwaves.

Fans exited by SAFA album

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mrahenkorah said:

"Shatta Wale cooked on Accra whaaaat😂🔥"

MagikalA commented:

"My Lord I just finished reading psalm 101 thank you for this gift 💎💡 #SAFA"

1nana_osei said:

"GOD THANK YOU FOR GIVING US SHATTA WALE 👑🙏SHATTAMOVEMENT GOD IS HERE!🔥#SAFA💥💥💥"

WebkidAfrika said:

"Tell me what you noe fit do One person you're a producer You dey knack your own beat and also a musician Shatta wale Yo do all"

SAFA album float

The celebration amid the release of the SAFA album is not ending anytime soon.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported thatShatta Wale announced a SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated album.

As expected, Shatta Movement, arguably the biggest music fanbase in Ghana, rallied behind the SM boss.

