Millionaire Cheddar was one of the invited guests at wealthy businessman Nana Kwame's birthday bash at an undisclosed location in East Legon on Wednesday night

The wealthy business mogul, during the birthday bash, honoured Nana Kwame with a signed blank cheque and asked him to write any figure he wanted

Cheddar gave a beautiful speech, showering praises on Nana Kwame, describing him as an amazing father, friend and a great human being

Popular Ghanaian millionaire and serial entrepreneur Cheddar surprised his friend Nana Kwame with a generous birthday gift during his birthday bash in East Legon on Wednesday night. The gift came in the form of a signed blank cheque presented by millionaire entrepreneur Cheddar.

Cheddar (Right) giving Nana Kwame(Left) a blank cheque Photo Source: Nkokonsa

Source: Instagram

The party was filled with celebrities and high-profile guests, like Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, making it the talk of the town. The highlight of the event came when Cheddar handed Nana Kwame a blank cheque, leaving the entire crowd stunned.

Cheddar gave a heartwarming speech and explained that the reason for the black cheque was that he could not put a price on his friend's worth. He described Nana Kwame as an amazing father, friend, and great human being. The generous gesture left Nana Kwame emotional as he hugged Cheddar and expressed his gratitude.

Videos from the event were shared by popular blogger Nkokokonsa. Many social media users commended Cheddar for his kind gesture and the amazing words he showered on his friend. Cheddar is known for living a lavish lifestyle and loves giving to the needy.

Ghanaians Admire Cheddar's Opulence

charlie_pixel wrote:

Herrrrrrrr......this cheddar guy get flex...no size

scorpion_5366's commented:

Some primitive rich gurus would have carried a whole bank to that place for the whole world to see

ms0kaiser's reacted:

God I’ve seen what you’re doing for othersGod of blank check

