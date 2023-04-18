Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, showed up in style for his interview at UTV

Prophet Kumchacha caused a stir with his shoes which spotted a large pin similar to those fastened on the napkins of babies

His latest fashion style has garnered attention, especially his expensive shoes

Founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has again shown his fashion-forward side with a pair of black-shiny derby shoes, which he claims cost about £2000 (GH¢30,000).

The controversial man of God showed up stylishly in classy shoes with a distinctive feature that one could not miss.

The mirror-like, shiny, smooth exterior of his derby shoes spotted a large safety pin securing a ruffled piece of silk running across the bridge of the feet.

Prophet Kumchacha is one of Ghana's fashionable clergymen who seemingly shows the prosperity promised in the Bible.

In 2021, he disclosed that he attended a fashion school which has impacted his tastes in an attempt to explain his unique outfits. He added that a red carpet failure motivated him to learn fashion etiquette. Now, he spends about two and a half hours picking his outfits.

Kumchacha's newest fashion blockbuster is a new trendy shoe that many cannot decide if it's a flop or a success. In the footage capturing his derby shoes, he said:

This shoe is about £2000. So, every Ghanaian should vote for me in 2024 and let's put this empty government away.

Watch the video here:

Away from his "interesting shoes", Prophet Kumchacha looked dapper in the cream-coloured pinstriped suit with two chest pockets which he wore. His look was finished with a black bowler hat and metal-rimmed round sunglasses.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Kumchacha's expensive weird shoes

It is said that fashion is limitless and so is the laughter in the comment section.

Kwabena Danpson wrote:

What is this?

Sakyiwaa Milton Addy added:

The shoe has a worn baby napkin.

Orbhaapa Yhaa said:

Eeeeeeeeiiiiii Kumchacha never disappoints.

Kwaku Swanzy Gh said:

Drip on God... the shoe came from heaven.

