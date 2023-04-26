Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has one of the largest fanbases in the country

The gorgeous Onua TV presenter always has people crowding her wherever she goes, mentioning her name

During an interview on the Stay By Plan podcast, Nana Ama showed how she pronounces McBrown

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown is one of Ghana's most loved celebrities.

Videos of masses clamouring to see, touch and hug her are all over the internet.

Many people have been mentioning her name wrong as she pronounces it on her episode with the Stay By Plan.

Nana Ama McBrown shows fans how to pronounce her name

Source: Instagram

For years, Nana Ama McBrown has been trending online for one thing or the other. From the circumstances surrounding the birth of her daughter, Baby Maxin, to her cosmetic surgery with liposuction. And just recently abrupt move to Media General.

In all these times, the TV Queen has maintained her composure and bubbly self, which she displayed in the live interview with the Stay By Plan podcast.

When asked to introduce herself to the audience, Nana Ama McBrown said,

"My name is Nana Ama 'Mek Brown'. In short, you can google it, making it very easier. You can find me on social media. On Instagram as @iamamamcbrown. And on Facebook, a lot of people have taken the name Nana Ama McBrown, so I have done it Official Nana Ama McBrown."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's lively podcast episode

The over one-hour interview was surprisingly enjoyable as most long-time discussions tend to be deary. But with Mcbrown's infectiously bubbly personality, viewers could not take their eyes off their screens.

Deborah Zinnah-Kurung wrote:

I enjoyed this episode. Please invite Akrobeto as your next guest.

Naa Ayorkor Akuffo-Badoo said:

The acting had me in stitches totally loved this episode.

Dzifah Bethel commented:

Nana Ama is such a Vibe. ❤️❤️❤️

