Ghanaian footballer Mubarak Wakaso has taken to Instagram to praise his son for winning a trophy

The young footballer, who seems to have got his talent from his father, was all smiles as he held onto a trophy and a medal he had received

Fans of the footballer flooded his comment section with applauds and accolades towards his son, Wakaso Junior

Ghanaian football star and Belgian football club K.A.S. Eupen's midfielder Mubarak Wakaso shared beautiful photos of his son, Abdul Aziz Mubarak Wakaso, after the boy won a trophy for his football club.

Abdul Azis (left), Mubarak Wakaso (middle), Abdul and his teammate (right) Photo credit: @mmjuniorwakaso

Source: Instagram

Wakaso, whose family prayed for him as he lost his friend Christian Atsu, shared four photos of his son and captioned them with "Go, son", as he sought to inspire the young chap to pursue his dreams and keep on winning.

Abdul Aziz Mubarak, the son of the successful footballer, was holding a silver trophy and a medal while posing beside other young players in his football club.

The young player who made his football debut at Progen Fc looked older and taller in the latest photos posted by his father and wore a similar smile to that of his father, Mubarak Wakaso.

Some fans of Wakaso and admirers of Abdul Azis Wakaso reacted to his latest victory

Some fans of the footballer were excited and flooded his comment section with beautiful comments, congratulating Wakaso Junior for his latest achievement.

konan_ndri11 commented:

Next generation shining star

alvaro_costa5 commented:

He's got arched legs just like yours, bro! Same.

mkhaldigh commented:

Next generation loading alhamdulilah ❤️

messiah_de_king commented:

Wow the boy has grown paa oo .. last 2 years, I met him at @progen_fc. He’s good paa

robertmina07 commented:

've seen your left leg there brother.. Like father like son

