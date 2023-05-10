US-based Ghanaian journalist and founder of Loud Silence TV, Kevin Taylor, has responded to Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo's criticism of Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Yaa, who was not impressed with the praises and attention given to Nana Ama McBrown after she commenced her Onua Showtime program, made some criticising statements which Kevin later countered

The media journalist replied to Kevin Taylor using unprintable words claiming she was not scared to confront him. Kevin has made a comeback which has got netizens engaged in the ongoing banter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian journalist and founder of Loud Silence Tv, Kevin Taylor, has heavily descended on Angel Fm's journalist Nana Yaa Brefo who had earlier criticised Nana Ama McBrown and her Onua Showtime Tv show.

Nana Ama McBrown (left), Kevin Taylor (middle), Nana Yaa Brefo (right) Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @nanayaabrefo @Facebook (Kevin Taylor)

Source: Instagram

In an earlier publication sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, the Ghanaian media journalist Nana Yaa Brefo stated that having Facebook numbers was not a big deal and did not mean that an individual carried a whole TV station or media platform on her shoulders. This was after thousands of viewers hurried to stream Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show.

The comments sought to bash Nana Ama McBrown, who her fans and some Ghanaians have recently hailed as being the media personality with the largest audience and platform upon which the Onua TV brand would thrive.

Ghanaweb further noted that Nana Yaa followed her comment, which she made on Facebook, with another message which implied that Nana Ama was getting the numbers for her show on Facebook and some other platforms because she was into entertainment, which has a larger audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kevin Taylor, who has been outspoken and concerned about economic issues in Ghana despite his absence from the county, responded to the attacks on Nana Ama McBrown by Nana Yaa Brefo saying:

It is something you people need to learn. Every individual has a unique thing about them. What do you people carry? Nana Yaa Brefo, what do you carry? Ponk? Lose stupid talk? You don't carry anything, you are flat, you are not versatile?"

Nana Yaa Brefo responded to Kevin's statement by saying:

"He should take his stupidity somewhere else. Nobody is scared of him; he will hear from me. I ignored him when he started, but not anymore. He is very stupid and doesn't think. You were hustling in Obuasi when a woman held your hands and took you out of this country to America.

A woman took you out of the village and made you who you are today. Come to Ghana and marry a poor girl from the village if you claim you are a real man. Social media is a place for women, yet that is where you are always seated, taking people's contact.

In Kevin Taylor's live stream on May 9, 2023, he responded to the attacks from Nana Yaa Brefo, who earlier attacked him for defending Nana Ama McBrown, saying:

Is it a crime to marry a white lady? Why do most Ghanaians attack me based on my marriage?

Kevin went ahead to tease Nana Yaa, calling her names with unprintable words and belittling her, claiming she was not a person he was supposed to respond to. Kevin Taylor added that Nana Yaa was one of the key false rumour-spreading persons who lied about the former president, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during his campaign but was left unbothered.

Watch Kevin Taylor's video bashing Nana Yaa Brefo below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kevin Taylor's reply to Nana Yaa Brefo

Frederick Tchie commented:

Your analysis is sound in the real world. Ghanaian politics is sad. You are absolutely on point

Linda Afi Dedoo commented:

Kevin, she is begging you, have mercy on her

Ruby Armah commented:

Even Kevin, don't bother yourself explaining anything to him. Just give it to him

Kevin Taylor buys Shatta Wale vehicle for his Shaxi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that, according to Shatta Wale, Kevin Taylor has bought him a new vehicle to support his ride-hailing service, Shaxi.

The timing has set tongues wagging on social media as the controversial journalist threw shots at Sarkodie not long ago. Shatta thanked Kevin for the gift in a tweet and was overwhelmed by Kevin's kindness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh