Trending photo of a portrait presented to Nana Ama McBrown has sparked controversies among netizens who feel there are two images behind the portrait

After it was presented to the Onua Showtime host on Onua TV, the photo has been referred to as being a blend of Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill

Netizens have shared their opinions under the post as they laughed uncontrollably at the confusing portrait

Ghanaian Kumawood actresses Vivian Jill and Nana Ama McBrown have been trending on Twitter after a supposed portrait of Nana Ama McBrown was presented to her by an artist who is her fan.

Nana Ama McBrown (left), Vivian Jill (right) Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @vivian_jills_lawrence

Source: Instagram

During Onua TV's Onua Showtime program, which Nana Ama McBrown hosts, a fan of the actress and media personality who happened to be an artist presented her with a portrait of herself to show his appreciation and love for her and her work.

However, the photo has been interpreted differently after being shared on social media. The portrait of Nana Ama McBrown has sparked reactions on social media as they felt she was not the one in the portrait.

Some Ghanaians who reacted to the photo claim the photo landed in the hands of the wrong person. They claim the portrait looks more like Vivian Jill than Nana Ama McBrown and should have been presented to Vivian instead of McBrown.

See the trending portrait of Nana Ama McBrown below:

Some Ghanaians react to trending portrait of Nana Ama McBrown

Some Ghanaians reacted to the portrait making funny comments about it and the fact that it looked like several other actresses.

@betmonst commented:

He will become perfect someday, and you this same people trolling him will be like u discovered him n hyped him bla bla bla Ghana fuor ooo dieeer saaa

@African92715910 commented:

The painting actually looks like Vivian Jill Lawrence rather ….

@Mrr_Grace commented:

Salma Mumin ft Nana Ama McBrown; Salma McBrown

@KobbyAfrifa commented:

How can u tell me this story? The portrait looks like Vivian Jill tho

@Anita_Nyarkoa commented:

Her facial expression says it all

@BlaaQuarmeh commented:

She will later give it to Vivian Jill. She just took it on her behalf.

McBrown Makes Exciting First Appearance on Onua TV

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published in an earlier article that Nana Ama McBrown had made her debut appearance on Onua TV since joining them from Despite Media.

In the promo video, McBrown discussed her past, present and future. Ghanaians were ecstatic to revisit the past when the Media "TV Queen" appeared on their TV screens. The video was posted on all of Onua TV's social media platforms.

