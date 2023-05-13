Black Sherif was all smiles on Friday night when the CEO of Brasa and A-List Management, Joseph Aidoo, threw a party for him

The party was in celebration of Black Sherif's Artiste Of The Year win, and the young musician was celebrated by a crowd of people who hailed him

Later after the party Black Sherif was surprised with two vehicles, a Mercedes AMG and a G Wagon Brabus

Black Sherif was all smiles on Friday night, April 12 2023, when he attended a star-studded party thrown in his honour by the CEO of Brasa and A-List Management, Joseph Aidoo.

Black Sherif gets celebrated after winning Artiste Of The Year Photo Source: GH Hyper

The party was organized to celebrate Black Sherif's recent Artiste Of The Year win at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), which has cemented his status as one of the most exciting young musicians in the country.

As soon as Black Sherif arrived at the venue, he was greeted by a sea of people who were all eager to congratulate him on his achievement. He looked stunning in a fashionable outfit and was accompanied by members of his team, who were equally excited to be at the event.

The party was a sight to behold, with guests enjoying a night of great music and an open bar. It was clear that Black Sherif was the man of the hour, as he was constantly surrounded by people who wanted to take pictures with him, congratulate him, and show their support.

As the night wore on, Black Sherif was taken by surprise when he was presented with two brand new vehicles, a Mercedes AMG and a G Wagon Brabus. The musician was visibly elated as he posed for pictures with his new cars, which he described as a beautiful gesture.

