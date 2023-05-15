Gorgeous actress Nana Ama McBrown and veteran highlife singer Akosua Agyapong shook Onua TV with incredible dance moves

The two well-known TV personalities entertained studio guests and viewers with timeless songs

Onua Showtime's third episode was a delight to watch as renowned motherly figures in the entertainment industry passed through

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is raising the bar for entertainment TV shows in Ghana.

Since she started her new show, Onua Showtime with McBrown, she has held many sittings with great and prominent people in the industry.

The latest person to join is Ghanaian highlife musician Akosua Agyapong, who showed up in her usual energetic style.

Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime hosted a hub of events this Mother's Day. They visited markets in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions of Ghana with beautiful gifts for the traders.

In the studio, Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown entertained viewers and the audience with guest appearances from role model-worthy women in the entertainment industry including Tagoe Sisters and Akosua Agyapong.

Akosua Agyapong looked young and lively in a sparkly long red gown with puff-dropped sleeves. She had wrapped her two-toned coloured braids on top of her head, with some cascading down her face.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to McBrown and Akosua Agyapong's dancing skills

Nobody could ignore that despite their ages, Nana Ama McBrown and Akosua Agyapong looked good together.

Nana Kwame Darryl wrote:

This woman is refusing to grow old... always looking beautiful.

Sassymissy Amoako said:

Sweet 16 forever. I just love them ladies.

Nanaafiaberko commented:

Onua TV and Nana Ama. Well, God bless you.

nanaakuablinks_minista said:

I love this woman saaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown surprises traders in Kumasi with mobile phones and other gifts

The Onua TV host visited markets nationwide with gifts in a pre-Mother's Day event towards her 'Maame Mmo' program.

The market women were stunned to see their screen Empress and at the same time, excited to take home some beautiful items.

