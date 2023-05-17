Actor Kwaku Manu in a beautiful video, celebrated actress Bernice Asare on her birthday with fellow actors Ras Nene, Papa Kumasi, Shifo and others

Popular actor Kwaku Manu celebrated actress Bernice Asare's birthday in a heartwarming video. Joined by fellow actors Ras Nene, Papa Kumasi, Shifo, and others, the joyful occasion was captured on Ahodwo TV's YouTube channel.

Kwaku Manu celebrates Bernice Asare on her birthday Photo Source: Ahodwo TV

Source: Youtube

In the video, Kwaku Manu and the others sang "Happy Birthday" to Bernice Asare, creating a joyous atmosphere. Kwaku Manu then presented her with a beautifully decorated cake and gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek. Ras Nene delivered a touching speech, wishing her a long and prosperous life.

The video touched the hearts of social media users, who praised the unity among the Kumawood stars. The celebration showcased the genuine affection and support they have for each other.

Fans expressed their admiration for the heartwarming celebration and the actors' strong bond. The video serves as a reminder of the power of friendship and unity in the entertainment industry.

Ghanaians admire Kwaku Manu, Ras Nene and Kumawood stars

Cole Andy35 wrote:

Dr likee has brought all the kumawood actors together and he deserves a lifetime award ✊

Josephine Arthur commented:

I love to see team play like this, it makes me soo happy. Kweku Manu and Dr Likee, well done for bringing these kumawood stars togerther again

Yeboah Williams wrote:

Happy birthday sis ,may u live long with good health and prosperity.thanks to everyone on board

