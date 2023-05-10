'Survivor' hitmaker Wendy Shay shared a photo flaunting the extravagant interior of a music studio

She was dressed in all-black wearing a black t-shirt, tight trousers and boots

Many of her fans encouraged her to work harder while others admired the lovely music studio

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Weny Shay, dropped a photo on her verified Instagram page flaunting a plush music studio.

Wendy Shay flaunts plush studio. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay flaunts plush studio

In the photo, Wendy Shay was seen a plush studio and leaning on the large mixing board.

The studio was decorated with an Astronomy theme. The ceiling has a galaxy lighting up the room. The frame behind the speakers had a view from space.

Wendy Shay's outfit

She was dressed in all-black. She was spotted wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt. She paired it with black-fitted trousers that hugged her curves and accentuated them.

She wore her signature black boots to match her all-black outfit. To accessorise her look, she wore dark sunglasses over her blonde dreadlocks.

Below is a photo of Wendy Shay inside a plush studio.

Ghanaians admire Wendy Shay's plush studio

Many of her fans, whom she calls Shay Gang, encouraged her to drop hit songs, and others sensed that with her being in the studio, they would be expecting a new banger soon.

The other half of her fanbase admired her stunning appearance in the plush studio.

Below are selected comments from the comment section:

bignanaofficial stated:

Something is cooking

kodasrichies said:

It's about to go down

undy_musicdaily commented:

Work hard dear ❤️

parisbeatz remarked:

World Star ❤️

famemavin commented:

Working on the good vibes

_.hyped.teens._ said:

May God help you, we want more hits babe❤️❤️❤️

ebigrace2 said:

We are Patiently waiting

shadiblack_x remarked:

it's beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh