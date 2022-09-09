There are some Ghanaian celebrities who have siblings whom many people do not know about. This is because some celebrities are private with their lives, especially when it comes to their families.

However, YEN.com.gh has compiled some beautiful photos of the siblings of some popular Ghanaian celebrities whom you had no idea of.

Akosua Agyapong, Nadia Buari, Sister Derby.

Source: Instagram

1. Nadia Buari

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is the first child of five children of Alhaji Sidiku Buari and Hajia Buari.

The names of her four other siblings are; Malik Buari, Jeed Rogers, Shaida Buari, and Jameel Buari.

2. Sister Derby

Looks like music runs in this family. Wanlov and his younger sister Deborah Vanessa, both of Ghanaian and Romanian descent, are both iconic musicians.

Wanlov and Sister Derby.

Source: Instagram

Born Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, Wanlov is a musician and film director. He is popularly referred to as 'Kubolor', which means truant when translated from the Ga dialect.

He has hit songs such as; 'Kokonsa', 'My Toto', and many other songs to his credit.

Deborah Vanessa is also known as Sister Derby, and the African Mermaid also has some bangers to her credit. She has released hit songs such as; 'Odolastic', 'Sampanana', 'What Do Girls Really Want?' and many other hit songs to her credit.

3. The Ayew Brothers

Popularly known as the Ayew Brothers, Ibrahim Ayew and his two other brothers, André Morgan Rami Ayew (second born) and the youngest of them all, Jordan Ayew, are all professional footballers.

The Ayew Brothers

Source: Getty Images

All three are the sons of three-time African Footballer of the Year and FIFA 100 member Abedi "Pele" Ayew.

Even though they are of Ghanaian descent, they grew up in France for most of their childhood.

4. The Gyan Brothers

Popularly known as the Gyan Brothers, Asamoah Gyan and his elder Baffour Gyan are famous names when it comes to Ghanaian football.

Known as the top Ghanaian scorer, Asamoah Gyan plays for the Ghanaian National Team, Black Stars and internationally. Meanwhile, Baffour Gyan is the eldest brother and a retired footballer. He also played for the Black Stars and in international teams.

Asamoah and Baffour Gyan

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the famous Gyan Brothers also have another brother whom many people don't know about. His name is Michael Opoku Gyan, and he is well known as Zieggy.

Opoku is one of the significant personalities and forces who have been working behind the scenes to project Gyan's businesses and brand as a whole.

In summary, Asamoah Gyan has three siblings, Mavis Gyan is the first child, Baffuor is the second child, Opoku comes third, and Asamoah is the last born.

5. Akosua Adjepong and Stephanie Benson

Akosua Adjepong and Stephanie Benson are both musicians and phenomenal dancers. Akosua Adjepong is known to have amplified robotic dancing in the Ghana Music Industry.

Akosua Adjepong and Stephanie Benson.

Source: Instagram

Below is an old family photo of Akosua Adjepong, Stephanie Benson, their two siblings, and their lovely mother.

6. Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere is an award-winning broadcaster and producer. She also doubles as the main brand ambassador for Flora by Delta Paper Mill.

Her adorable sister, Maame Afua, is the co-founder of the popular hair brand, Oh My Hair. She co-founds the business with Serwaa Amihere.

The two lovely sisters keep on proving that they are power sisters. They recently launched a business together called Office And Co By SA.

