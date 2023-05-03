Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has won over social media after showering praises on United Showbiz host MzGee who is trending with her new look

The gorgeous media personality, MzGee, slayed in a custom-made ensemble with a shiny lace overlay

Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, showed some skin in the thigh-high dress

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has won the admiration of social media users after commenting on United Showbiz host, MzGee's splendid new look.

The versatile journalist Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah flaunted her cleavage in a shiny lace dress for a new photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown and MzGee look stunning in elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

The outspoken television host styled her long-sleeved dress with a beautiful centre-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup. MzGee completed her classy look with gold jewellery while showing off her wedding ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The talented media personality, MzGee shared the following as the caption of her photo:

For thou oh Lord are a shield for me, my glory and lifter of my head! Thank you for lifting my head!

Thank you for the opportunity to see, MAY! It’s the 5th Month, 5 stands for GRACE! Jehovah, may your GRACE be sufficient.

Ghanaian actress and Onua TV host Nana Ama McBrown has commented on MzGee's new look

Some social media users have applauded the style influencer for inspiring them with her elegant style inspiration.

I am ama McBrown wrote:

Beautiful ❤️ #BRIMM

celestine donkormusic stated:

Ayigbe tofee

her_own_boss stated:

King of Queens in Natural Beauty ❤️ we love you!

frempong_kelvin stated:

Beauty with brains ❤️

rityz_clothing stated:

Exquisite Happy new month, Anyemi.

gafrec20 stated:

Press on regardless, regardless keep pressing

I am morgan rich said:

From "Gloria" to Glory❤️❤️ upwards and onwards ONLY

vsbeauty and more stated:

Our cutest screen goddess

Phyllis Ann stated:

God bless you, dear

trudy.2019 stated:

Norvi, u beautiful ❤️

beesare wrote:

Yes, May His Grace be Sufficient.❤️

djdrizzle247 stated:

Beautiful queen

MzGee Looks Impeccable In A Red Stylish Blazer And Ruffled Tulle Skirt

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TV star MzGee who dazzled fashionistas with her stunning costume for the 2023 Easter edition of the United Showbiz show.

Briwire Duah, a Ghanaian fashion designer, created a tailored skirt for the voluptuous star.

Top gospel artistes like Ohemaa Mercy and the Daughters of Glorious Jesus were the two Ghanaian gospel performers who also doubled as the show's guests.

Nana Ama McBrown Slays In Kente Dress Designed With Tassels On Onua TV Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown who demonstrated that she is a significant game changer in the entertainment industry.

The 45-year-old style icon nearly broke the internet with her chic corseted kente look and exquisite haircut.

Nana Ama McBrown's attractive husband and gorgeous daughter shocked the presenter in the studio.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh