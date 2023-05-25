A video of King Promise lifting Shatta Wale and carrying him on his shoulders has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

The two artistes were billed to perform at the Pent Invasion Concert on the University of Ghana campus, where they met

Many people, after watching the video, admired their lovely bond as they had never seen them b being playful before

Singer King Promise and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale have shown that they have an unbreakable bond.

This comes at the back of a video of King Promise lifting Shatta Wale off his feet and turning him around at the Pent Invasion Concert.

King Promise lifts Shatta Wale after performing at Pent Hall Week. Image Credit: @the1957news



King Promise lifts Shatta Wale off his feet

The two Ghanaian musicians were billed to perform at the Pent Invasion Concert, which was part of Pent Hall Week activities, an annual celebration by the University of Ghana students.

In the video, King Promise was done performing as he descended from the stage to the backstage.

When he spotted Shatta Wale, he ran in his direction and lifted him off his feet. The "Terminator" hitmaker then turned him around in a playful way.

People who were present and saw the lovely moment took out their smartphones and captured it.

Below is the adorable video of King Promise lifting Shatta Wale:

Ghanaians react to the video of King Promise playfully lifting Shatta Wale and turning him around

People could not believe that King Promise and Shatta Wale could get playful, while others loved the bond they shared.

See selected opinions from Ghanaians below:

slamhitfactory said:

Such disrespect but that surely shows you how Shatta Wale has really gone down.. just three years ago this type of “play” could NEVER happen

mc_vibzgh stated:

Eiiiii Brotherhood so happy to see this ❤️

mc_vibzgh wrote:

It's the Numoi and running for me lol

King Promise removes his white singlet for a fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise, during his performance at the Pent Invasion concert, gifted a fan his singlet.

He removed it and gave it to security to hand it to her. Her priceless reaction sparked massive reactions from people online.

