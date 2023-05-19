Ghanaian Kumawood actor and YouTuber Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene, and his crew have decided to make their own version of Aladdin

From similar flowing and billowing pants to the ornate waistcoat and vest used in the movie, Ras Nene captured the essence of Aladdin's look flawlessly

Fans of Ras Nene have commented on the funny photos and shared their anticipation of the masterpiece

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Kumawood actor and YouTuber Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, said he would release his latest comic movie, Prince Aladdin, soon.

Ras Nene (left), Will Smith (middle), Kyekyeku (right) Photo source: @official_ras_nene @nationalgeographis,com

Source: Instagram

In photos shared on his verified Instagram account on May 18, 2023, the comedian was seen wearing a huge moustache and making funny faces on set as he prepared to shoot his latest Aladdin movie, a replica of the original American Aladdin movie, in which he acts as the mysterious genie.

Drawing inspiration from Aladdin's vibrant and enchanting world, he meticulously crafted an ensemble that closely resembled the iconic attire of the popular character.

The actor who doubles as a philanthropist, along with his colleague comedian Kyekyeku and some Kumawood actors were seen in the photos wearing clothes mimicking the costumes used in the original Aladdin movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nene looked into the camera and fumed to make similar faces as the original movie's genie, making his followers laugh uncontrollably in the comment section. He detailed that the Prince Aladdin movie was going to premiere on Ohianiba Comedy TV on YouTube.

Likee captioned his post as:

PRINCE ALADDIN COMING FROM AMERICA Coming Soon on OHIANI BA COMEDY TV @ohianibatv

Watch Ras Nene's Prince Aladdin photos below

The Aladdin movie concept

After meeting a kingdom princess, a poor thief, Aladdin, was able to get a miraculous lamp. After Aladdin opened the lamp and set the genie in it free, he became the genie's master and was granted three wishes. In order to liberate his princess who had been imprisoned in a palace by the wicked wizard Jafar and make his wishes come true, Aladdin had to battle Jafar with the help of the genie.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Ras Nene's Prince Aladdin post

Followers of Dr Likee reacted positively to his post expressing high levels of anticipation towards the yet-to-be-released video while laughing at his funny looks in the photos.

wessleykessegh commented:

Asem ben kraaa nie

son_of_god247 commented:

As3m Ben Kraa Nie You Are The Best ❤️❤️

_hollics_ commented:

What Akabenezer can’t do does not exist

strretwayx commented:

He looks like Dr. Eggman from Sonic

Ras Nene creates his rendition of the Apocalypto movie, calls his Akakalito

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ras Nene and his crew made their own rendition of the popular Hollywood movie Apocalypto.

In a behind-the-scenes video that popped up on social media, the actor and his crew were dressed in loincloth and were adorned with piercings with hairdos similar to that of the characters in the original movie.

The behind-the-scenes looked funny and impressive, which had many Ghanaians praising Ras Nene and his crew.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh