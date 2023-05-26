Gospel artiste of the year, Piesie Esther stopped by the roadside and helped a meat seller slice his meat and grill them on a rack

The artiste was excited to offer a helping hand and happily engaged customers to buy some of the meat

Some netizens have reacted to the video and drooled over her humility and regular beautiful smile

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther has shared a video of herself helping a meat seller to sell his meat by the roadside by slicing the meat to be grilled.

Piesie Esther helping to sell meat by the roadside Photo credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

The award-winning gospel artiste has won the heart of many Ghanaians with her regular smile and humble personality. She stopped by the roadside and took over a meat seller's position as she sliced the chicken legs and meat on his rack, singing and moving the knife and meat to be grilled like a professional.

Piesie was all smiles and happy as she engaged with the customers who approached the scene. She held a long slicing knife mostly used by meat sellers, who are popularly called "Abokyi", and called herself by the Abokyi name too.

"We are by the roadside today. Today, we are selling meat. God has glorified us because we know where we come from. Today, my name is Piesie Abokyi. Does anyone want to buy some of my meat?" Piesie asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The artiste also expressed her appreciation to God for turning her life around and glorifying her.

Watch the video of Piesie Esther selling meat below

Piesie Esther wins Ghanaians' hearts with her selflessness

Helping people to sell meat by the roadside is among the many beautiful things Ghanaians have praised Piesie Esther for. The singer seemed excited for her competitor after losing the VGMAs Artiste of the Year award to Black Sherif.

She congratulated him and detailed her pride in seeing him win the prestigious award, making some Ghanaians wonder how she could act so calm and excited when she was nominated to compete in the same category.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Piesie Esther's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Piesie Esther's video as they adored her humility, selflessness and always-smiling personality.

mabelokyeremusic commented:

Woooooooooooow woooooooooow thanks so much my Sweet Sis. You do allll❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

macvisasanteofficial commented:

Abochi Piesie eiiii my Superstar

afia48 commented:

You, I love you because you are humble. I love that you smile always.

touchmakeupartistry commented:

Now this is living…simple and blessed life

Piesie Esther talks about collaborating with Black Sherif

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Piesie Esther expressed interest in working with Black Sherif on a song.

The performer continued by saying that she was pleased that the musician had received the night's top honour because he earned it.

The gospel performer said she appreciated the hip-hop artiste's persona after speaking with him earlier in the AICC's Dome during their sound check.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh