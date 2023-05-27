Singer Fantana, during an episode of the ongoing Netflix reality TV show Young Famous & Rich, got confused when Diamond Platinumz talked to her about Malawi

Fantana was perplexed and asked the Tanzanian singer where Malawi was, and he told her it was in Africa

Many people were surprised Fantana did not know the African country and teased her

Popular Ghanaian singer and dancehall star, Fantana found herself in an amusing situation during a recent episode of the popular Netflix reality TV show Young Famous & African. Famous Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz casually mentioned Malawi in a conversation with Fantana, and her response surprised many.

Fantana, displaying a hint of confusion and asked Diamond Platnumz about the location of Malawi. The Tanzanian singer patiently and kindly informed her that Malawi was actually situated in Africa. This revelation left Fantana pleasantly surprised, and she expressed her desire to visit the country one day. She described Malawi as sounding tropical, resembling a refreshing juice.

Following the episode, a wave of surprise and light-hearted teasing swept across social media. People were amazed that Fantana was not aware of the African country, and they could not resist making playful remarks about her innocent confusion.

Fantana's fame has shot up

Since her appearance on the reality show, Fantana has seen a surge in media attention and has become a hot topic of discussion. Her participation in Young Famous & African has brought her into the spotlight a bit more, attracting significant interest from the public.

With her dramatic performances and charming personality showcased on the show, Fantana has captured the hearts of viewers and has generated considerable buzz across various media platforms.

Fantana gets teased by social media users

kelvin_shreds commented:

Typical American. Got nothing to o with Ghana’s education

michaella.ofori said:

America must do something, please don’t blame Ghana

kosua14 wrote:

She's American lol but tbh I think more ppl outside Africa aren't familiar with countries

Diamond Platnumz and Fantana kissed during the show

In a related story, Diamond Platnumz admitted to encountering the best kisser of his life during a past encounter.

The renowned singer, who previously held the belief that he was the ultimate master of kissing, found himself reevaluating his skills after sharing a passionate kiss with the award-winning Ghanaian singer, Fantana.

Following the sweet moment, Diamond Platnumz openly declared Fantana as the epitome of exceptional kissing prowess.

