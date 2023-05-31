A hilarious young man who identifies himself as the lookalike of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif sang like him in a video

In the video, he was asked to sing Black Sherif's songs, and he did so perfectly without messing up the lyrics

When asked how he is able to sing the musician's songs so well, he said he has lots of love and admiration for Black Sherif

In a viral video, a hilarious young man has amazed viewers with his remarkable resemblance to Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, along with his ability to sing the artiste's songs flawlessly.

The hilarious clip has captured attention, leaving netizens in awe of the uncanny likeness and the impressive musical talent displayed by the Black Sherif impersonator.

In the video, the young man rocked a similar hairstyle and outfit to that of Blacko. He mimicked Black Sherif's distinctive mannerisms, making folks mistake him for the real deal.

An interviewer who spoke to Black Sherif's lookalike asked him to perform some of the artiste's popular tracks. Unfazed by the request, he rose to the occasion and delivered a pitch-perfect rendition, flawlessly executing the songs without stumbling over the lyrics.

When asked about his ability to imitate Black Sherif's songs with such precision, the young man attributed his success to his deep love and admiration for the musician. Many folks were impressed by the young man's attempt, whiles others found him hilarious. There have been numerous Black Sherif lookalikes in the past.

Black Sherif lookalike sparks reactions

obengmeshark commented:

I thought it's blacko for the first time I watched this video '

massisi wrote:

This guy is good, he just have to work on his tongue keke ☺️☺️☺️

Cray_zee said:

Make you squad add beat make we see something

Black Sherif lookalike sings again

In a similar story, a video of Black Sherif's lookalike singing his songs during an interview with Kwaku Manu sparked massive reactions online.

In the interview, Philemon Acquah, who resembled Black Sherif, stated that he knew all of the musician's songs and attempted to prove it by singing them.

The video of him singing cracked many ribs as he sang with a rough voice while making hand gestures in the air.

