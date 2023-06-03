Ghanaian footballer Tariq Lamptey wowed many Ghanaians as he addressed a crowd of people in Twi at a charity event organised by his foundation

The footballer's Tariq Lamptey Foundation donated football kits and equipment to schools in Asamankese

Many folks were pleasantly surprised to see Lamptey speak Twi as he has spent most of his adult life in the UK

Uk-based Ghanaian footballer Tariq Lamptey captured the hearts of many Ghanaians as he made an appearance at a charity event organized by his foundation on Tuesday, May 30. The event, held in Asamankese, saw Lamptey address a crowd of enthusiastic people in Twi, the local Ghanaian language.

Lamptey, who is mainly known for his footballing abilities, also showcased his philanthropic side through his foundation. During the event, the Tariq Lamptey Foundation generously donated football kits and equipment to schools in Asamankese, aiming to promote sports and provide opportunities for young aspiring players.

One of the highlights of the event was Lamptey's ability to speak Twi fluently. Despite spending most of his adult life in the United Kingdom, the footballer surprised many with his command of the local language. His proficiency in Twi not only impressed the audience but also endeared him to the Ghanaian people.

Lamptey's charismatic personality and good looks further added to the admiration he received. Ghanaian ladies, in particular, expressed their admiration for the footballer, citing his dashing appearance and his ability to speak Twi as the reasons behind their infatuation.

The charity event served as a platform for Lamptey to give back to his home country and connect with his Ghanaian roots.

Tariq Lamptey wins hearts

Joana wrote:

bro he’s so cute

Real Paddy✝️

He’s good in speaking than inaki Williams he can’t even say academy much love for black-stars

Akanlo Sylvester said:

What was he saying? Eeeii TariqTwo mu pro max

