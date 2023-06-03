Actress and show host Nana Ama McBrown showed a young man who built a vehicle by himself love as she took the car for a test drive

The young man, who goes by the name Kelvin, showed his creativity and intellect as he built the pretty ride with cheap and easily accessible material

The vehicle was not 100 percent complete yet, but McBrown confidently drove it like a pro to the admiration of Ghanaian

McBrown and Kelvin win the hearts of Ghanaians

Folks who watched the video called for the government to support the young man. Whiles others praised McBrown for her support.

A beautiful moment between Akuapem Poloo and McBrown

In another story, Akuapem Poloo apologized to Nana Ama McBrown when they met at a public event on Friday, June 2, 2022.

Akuapem Poloo knelt before McBrown, who asked her to get up after a brief conversation and shook her hand.

The video sparked positive reactions from social media users who were impressed by the behaviour of the two.

Source: YEN.com.gh