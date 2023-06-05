Wendy Shay has called out her colleague artistes who she claims have stolen the vocals to her songs

She detailed that when she sends songs to her colleague musicians to feature on them, they turn her down but later use some of her vocals in their songs

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem reacted to the statement, claiming he knew about the artiste she was talking about

Wendy Shay, a Ghanaian musician known in private life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, said her colleagues have been stealing her songs' vocals.

She said that when she sends songs to her colleagues for a feature, they do not give their verses of the song but later incorporate some vocals in their songs.

In a tweet by the singer, she detailed that she had sent songs on two occasions to artistes who never gave her their verses on the songs though she requested them.

The fashionable and endowed artiste added that when she sends the songs to them for the feature, she later hears songs by the same artistes with similar verses to the songs she had sent them in their songs.

She called these musicians thieves and demanded that the Ghanaian artistes wake up and give attention to the ongoing challenge from which she has suffered twice.

Rapper Edem reacted to Wendy's statement claiming he knew about the musicians she was referring to.

Wendy Shay bitterly complained saying:

You send a song to a GH Artiste for a feature. Next thing you go hear your melodies in their new song ! 2nd time this is happening to me ..thieves !Ghana Artiste wake up!

See Wendy Show's tweet calling her colleague artistes thieves below

See Ayigbe Edem's reply below:

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to Wendy Shay's tweet claiming she should mention the names if her song's lyrics have truly been stolen

@Humphreydaves commented:

Why won’t you call out the said artists rather than tagging everyone? Wake up yourself!

@iamperry_10 commented;

This will be kwame Eugene p3333

@Dreamwale90 commented:

Why you for send dem the song

@KwajjoReason commented:

What do want us to do with this information, Ahouf3? Tag the person or deal with it privately

