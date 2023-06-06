Kuami Eugene's lookalike Steve Quamz wailed in a live TikTok video after the arrest of his colleague, King Promise's lookalike Robest Junior

He claimed he had attended his sister's baby's christening only to come home to the sad news about his friend's arrest

Steve added that he would ensure that Robest is returned to the house where he was arrested by the police the same way he was taken away

Steve Quamz, the lookalike of Kuami Eugene, has reacted to the arrest of King Promise's lookalike Robest Junior.

Steve wailed in tears, claiming he was not aware of the arrest since he was at his sister's baby's christening.

"I went to my sister's baby christening, and when I returned, I was told that my brother had been arrested by the police. They did not even ask for permission or talk nicely to him."

In a TikTok live video, Quamz detailed that when the police arrived at the residence of Robest, they did not ask permission but arrested him and handcuffed him as though he was a criminal or was resisting arrest. The lookalike, who has been criticised by some celebrities, claims the way the policemen treated his friend was illegal and unprofessional.

Quamz also claims Robest's reported arrest, which according to some followers of his was a result of a statement he made on a TikTok live video, happened because some Ghanaians currently hate the lookalikes and their popularity.

He added that after making an appearance at TikToker Asantewaa's birthday and business launch party, they gained admiration for performing their yet-to-be-released music, which has got their haters envious of them.

"They arrested him and cuffed his hands like he was a thief or resisting arrest. The policeman who took him away will bring him back the same way. Because we went to perform at Asantewaa's birthday party and performed our unreleased songs, they are hating us," Steve sorrowfully said.

Watch the video of Steve Quamz wailing over the arrest of Robest Junior below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Steve Quamz's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, claiming they could feel the pain Steve felt, while others claimed they were warned but refused to listen, leading to their current situation.

@blue_beries_ commented:

their boss is gone

@ShattaPeter wrote:

Shatta wale di prophet did tell you guys, buh you refuse to Listen

@DerrickNyarkoD1 said:

seriously I feel the pain

