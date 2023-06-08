Viewers of United Showbiz's attention have been drawn to flyers of the show, which does not feature entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

A similar flyer for the upcoming show on Saturday, June 10, 2023, has caused a stir among its ardent fans

They have opined differently, asking questions about his whereabouts and demanding to be briefed in case he has been stripped of his duties on the show

Some Ghanaians and ardent supporters of the United Showbiz TV show have shared their dissatisfaction over the absence of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

For a few weeks, the entertainment pundit has not been featured on the popular show, making his fans wonder about his whereabouts.

In the latest post of the United Showbiz flyer on Facebook by UTV, some Ghanaians assumed that Mr Logic, an entertainment pundit, seems to have occupied the position of Arnold since he has been regular on the show for a while.

The flyer, which reveals the faces of United Showbiz's next guests, Osofo Kyir Abosom, known privately as Rev Christian Kwabena Andrew, and counsellor Charlotte Oduro, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, did not feature Arnold Asamoah, the perceived interesting pundit who states valid opinions.

Netizens who reacted to the post by UTV were unhappy and began reading several meanings into the absence of the affable pundit, who is mostly praised for his submissions on the show.

See the post by UTV, which has garnered massive attention from its viewers below:

Ghanaians Arnold Asamoah's Absence from UTV's United Showbiz

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to UTV's flyer, asking about the whereabouts of Arnold, while others made a few jokes about Arnold quietly joining Onua Tv.

Alexander Osei commented:

Has Arnold stopped, or you guys have sacked him

Ohene Peter commented: commented:

Wen we don’t see Arnold p3 den it’s like we are watching cartoons

Yinbangit T Timothy

Don't tell me Arnold has joined Onua Tv

Dave Vina commented:

Where's Arnold? Why do you bench your best player?

Ohene Peter commented:

I’m sure Arnold is relegated to the championship . Concert party

Naa Ofoley Brown commented:

So UTV has officially taken Arnold Asamoah Baidoo off their program? He makes the show lively and also speaks the truth when it comes to entertainment

Arnold Asamoah blast MzGee on United Showbiz

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Arnold Asamoah disapproved of how United Showbiz's new host MzGee treated her guests on the show.

He advised that MzGee corrects guests when they misquote other people. Arnold continued by saying that her inaction on the misquotes caused the arguments on the broadcast.

