United Showbiz's entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah has said that the images displayed at Black Sherif's concert in New York are satanic symbols

He added that top American celebrities had used the symbols to stir controversies around their songs to generate traffic and so did Black Sherif

He stated that Ghanaians should come to the realisation that the display of the signs was to promote Blacko's show in the US and get people to talk about it

He claimed the mountain goat tattoo on Blacko's hand and the satanic signs displayed at the show are an indication of his quest to generate conversations around his music.

Arnold added that though these are satanic displays, he strongly doubts that the award-winning artiste is engaged in any satanic act.

Arnold Asamoah (right) talking about Black Sherif's use of satanic signs for his music promotion. Photo credit: @utvghana @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

While speaking on the United Showbiz program on May 27th, 2023, Arnold Asamoah said that artistes have been using satanic symbols to advertise their songs over the years, yet their fans have not realised it.

The entertainment pundit noted that the likes of American singers, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Beyonce and many others have displayed the signs of triangles and other symbols associated with satanism. Yet, when they are called out, they make no statements about it.

Arnold indicated that the reason behind their silence is to ensure that there is a continuous conversation about them and their songs. Such rumours also compel people to stream their songs and look out for the satanic symbols they have been accused of.

Arnold explains Blacko's symbols

"The symbols at Black Sherif's concert are satanic symbols. The satanic church appealed before court sometime ago that the Baphomet/goat symbol should be placed alongside the Bible at Oklahoma for exhibition.

However, we should know that this is showbizness. The critical element is marketing. The likes of Jay Z, Rihanna and Beyonce have used the illuminati symbols in their music, with people doing a full break down of their songs on YouTube but they have never come out to confirm or deny the news because of the marketing strategy in use," he said.

Watch the video of Arnold Asamoah explaining Black Sherif's symbols below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Arnold Asamoah's explanation of Black Sherif's use of the symbols

Ghanaians have responded differently to Arnold's explanation. Some agreed with him while others were in doubt that the symbols were for mere advertisement.

Darko Stephen said:

Let's bear in mind that the artiste has not claimed to be a gospel preacher I mean gospel singer and moreover the industry he is in that's what dominates and controls so what are we expecting. If he has chosen to be an illuminati and is not offending anyone, I think is cool.

Kobi Brian said:

Kanye West has boldly stated that he has been there and even called out other names.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Arnold, I bet to differ. He didn't get anything to use than a satanic stuff? Some of us are not gullible.

Jay Lovee commented:

Ghanaians are NOT illiterates…the dude is worshipping the devil and no one even cares about him…people in Ghana have better things to sort out in this life.

Razak Abubakar commented:

That’s what I said somewhere last time, it's just marketing strategy

