Actor Ras Nene and socialite Efia Odo in a funny video, were spotted shooting a scene for a skit that got peeps laughing

In the video, Ras Nene and Efia Odo were quarrelling over a crate of eggs that Efia had spilt on the floor

The content of the video got many social media users laughing hysterically, as they dropped funny reactions in the comment section

Comic actor Ras Nene and socialite Efia Odo recently teamed up to create a hilarious skit that left people in stitches. The duo was spotted shooting a scene where they playfully argued over a crate of eggs that Efia accidentally spilt on the floor.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo on set. Photo Source: efia_odo

Source: TikTok

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, capturing the attention of countless users. Ras Nene and Efia Odo, a popular social media influencer, delivered a hilarious performance that had viewers in fits of laughter.

The skit showed Ras Nene and Efia Odo engaging in a comical dispute over the mishap with the eggs. Their exaggerated expressions and witty banter added to the amusement, sparking laughter from all who watched.

Social media users could not contain their amusement and flooded the comment section with funny reactions. The video's content resonated with many, who found joy in the lighthearted exchange between the two personalities.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo amuse social media users

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the rib-cracking comic video.

•¥•DEEVA❤️•¥• reacted:

The vim she used, I was even scared here wow.

Amg_Fort commented:

My only crush. Looking for that day I will meet you for the first time

Maame Nuamah‍⚕️ also said:

AKA today you meet your meeter

Kb McStatus said:

My wife wan beat my friend.

Ras Nene's Adam and Eve movie

In another story, popular comic actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, released the trailer for his recent movie.

The long-awaited film featured the Bible's Garden of Eden and the first humans to inhabit the Earth.

Many were impressed by Dr Likee's creativity, humour and cleverness in capturing the Ghanaian audience.

