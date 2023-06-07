A little boy who shares a striking resemblance with actor Yaw Dabo has surfaced in a video, sparking funny reactions on TikTok

Many were stunned by how similar the little boy's facial features were similar to that of the actor

Some folks asked if it was a video of Dabo's childhood as they found the resemblance uncanny

A TikTok video of a young boy who bears an uncanny resemblance to popular actor Yaw Dabo has caused a stir online, triggering a wave of funny reactions. In the video, the adorable youngster could be seen riding a bicycle with a beaming smile, capturing the hearts of netizens.

Ghanaian Actor Yaw Dabo and his lookalike Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

The video quickly went viral as users marvelled at the striking similarity between the child's facial features and those of the beloved actor.

The child's chubby cheeks, wide eyes, and infectious smile mirrored Dabo's distinctive features, leaving netizens wondering if they were witnessing a younger version of the talented movie star and causing a buzz of excitement and amusement among them.

Yaw Dabo lookalike sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some hilarious reactions from social media users.

Shellet_akua _gyamfi commented:

By December de3 everyone will meet his or her lookalike

Rossy said:

By December di3r na obia enya ne lookalike ampa

Queenmotion also wrote:

this one dea dabo is taller than him

millicentderry posted:

Huh my country don't disappoint ooo my ribs oooo

Yharqueenchy1 reacted:

My the end of this year na obiaa anya ne lookalike

King Promise's lookalike allegedly gets arrested

In another story, King Promise's doppelgänger, Robest Jnr, was spotted in a viral video as he pleaded with the police following his arrest. The police officers forcefully entered his room and restrained him by hooking his shorts and handcuffing him.

In the video, which was interpreted by some as part of their comedic sketches and pranks, Robest desperately begged the police officers to grant him the opportunity to put on some clothes.

Source: YEN.com.gh