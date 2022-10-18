Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie tied the knot with his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, in July 2018, after about ten years of courtship

Despite living in the same neighbourhood back then, the couple had not always been friends but started off as acquaintances

Tracy Sarkcess shared the details of her longtime relationship with the celebrated Ghanaian rapper in an interview

One of the most popular marriages in Ghanaian showbiz is that of the rapper Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy Sarkcess. As previously reported, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and are blessed with two beautiful children, Titi and Michael Junior.

Although they have kept their relationship on the low, the rapper's fans know that before getting married, he had known his wife for a very long time. In a television interview with Berla Mundi, Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, gave more details about her love life with the rapper before marriage.

Tracy revealed that her romance with Sarkodie began when she returned from Germany after spending three years there. Tracy and Sarkodie shared a neighbourhood growing up, but Tracy was unaware that Sarkodie harboured feelings for her. However, she learned about it through her cousin, whom Sarkodie had confided in just before she left for the European country.

Netizens React To Sarkodie And Tracy Sarkcess' Love Story

amboshet

Women should watch and learn ooooo . She said a man with vision not money to begin with

dg01335

This is why they’re so real and they don’t have time to prove anything to anybody on internet

brightlebron

Tracy was the perfect match for Sark

najah.priscilla

I hv learnt a lot .God bless u @Tracy sackcess

