Stonebwoy Smartly Disagrees With Davido, Earns Praise On Twitter: "Burna Boy is Not A New Cat To Me"
- Ghanaian dancehall act Stonebwoy found himself in a tight spot during an interview in Nigerian with Goldmyne TV
- Stonebwoy is in Nigeria on a media tour to promote his 5th Dimension album
- According to the Apotheke hitmaker, Burna Boy is not a new cat.
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy deftly answered a curveball question thrown at him during an interview with Goldmyne TV.
The question was on the hottest Nigerian showbiz debate about whether Burna Boy is a new cat, a description by Davido during his conversation with international media Brut.
Stonebwoy initially stalled in reponding to the question. But after a lot of persistence, he said Burna Boy isn't a new cat and gave his reason.
Of course, even if I've not heard it, Burna Boy is not a new cat to me. Because Burna has been there for more than a decade. In my own small mindset of what I think, I have yet to analyze what would justify it... but Burna would not be a new cat in my books.
Stonebwoy smartly added a caveat exonerating Davido's opinion, while maintaining neutral grounds.
Brothers like Wiz and David have had a fair share of international appeal earlier than Burna has.
Watch the video below:
Tweeps react to how Stonebwoy "smartly" answered the "Is Burna Boy a new cat?" debate
Many people commended Stonebwoy for deftly avoiding anything that could be used to misquote him.
@kofighozt commented:
The way he answered this. The story can't be twisted. Smart Guy
@oscar_arinze said:
Stonebwoy Dey fear drag,just like them drag am 2021 him no want wahala again.
@afrobeatglobal added:
This guy is the most smartest artist when answering questions in an interview.
