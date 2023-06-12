Ghanaian dancehall act Stonebwoy found himself in a tight spot during an interview in Nigerian with Goldmyne TV

Stonebwoy is in Nigeria on a media tour to promote his 5th Dimension album

According to the Apotheke hitmaker, Burna Boy is not a new cat.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy deftly answered a curveball question thrown at him during an interview with Goldmyne TV.

The question was on the hottest Nigerian showbiz debate about whether Burna Boy is a new cat, a description by Davido during his conversation with international media Brut.

Stonebwoy initially stalled in reponding to the question. But after a lot of persistence, he said Burna Boy isn't a new cat and gave his reason.

Of course, even if I've not heard it, Burna Boy is not a new cat to me. Because Burna has been there for more than a decade. In my own small mindset of what I think, I have yet to analyze what would justify it... but Burna would not be a new cat in my books.

Stonebwoy smartly added a caveat exonerating Davido's opinion, while maintaining neutral grounds.

Brothers like Wiz and David have had a fair share of international appeal earlier than Burna has.

Watch the video below:

Tweeps react to how Stonebwoy "smartly" answered the "Is Burna Boy a new cat?" debate

Many people commended Stonebwoy for deftly avoiding anything that could be used to misquote him.

@kofighozt commented:

The way he answered this. The story can't be twisted. Smart Guy

@oscar_arinze said:

Stonebwoy Dey fear drag,just like them drag am 2021 him no want wahala again.

@afrobeatglobal added:

This guy is the most smartest artist when answering questions in an interview.

