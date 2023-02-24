Osofo Kyiri Abosom has revealed in an interview with Delay that he does not believe that there is power in the name of Jesus

He added that he is a wizard and he believes in the Holy Spirit more than Jesus Christ

Kyiri Abosom added that he struggled through his education and was walking barefooted at a point in his life

Ghanaian politician and pastor Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has stated that he does not perform miracles in the name of Jesus Christ as most pastors or men of God do.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom stated that he had a vision in his sleep once that he was ministering to a large crowd of people, and in a moment, he was also standing on a pulpit and preaching.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom has revealed that he is a wizard and believes in the Holy Spirit than Jesu Photo source: @delaytv

His vision told him his name was Kyiri Abosom, and he was beginning his pastoral journey there. He also said he prefers musician Becca's song 'you lie to me' to Mathew chapter 5 in the Bible because this verse makes no sense to him.

Kyiri Abosom added that he is a wizard and has been given power by the Holy Spirit to fly at night and see things of the spirit. He said this allows him to perform miracles and do divine things that Jesus used to do.

Further in his revelations, he also said even though he is a Christian, he will not agree with the writers of the Bible who, according to their talk about Jesus Christ having power in his name.

He added that he currently has two wives and has divorced one of his wives, who he had previously divorced and remarried.

Watch Delay's interview with Osofo Kyiri Abosom below:

Osofo Kyiri Abosom's wife discloses his infidelity with house help

Meanwhile, Yen.com,gh published earlier that Princess Andrews, the wife of Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, had profoundly revealed the man of God's chronic infidelity.

The emotionally scarred lady revealed that her ex-husband was involved with two of their house helps, impregnating them and marrying both on the same day. The allegations come after Kyiri Abosom boldly announced to his church members that he had extramarital affairs.

