Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti flaunted her beauty in a video after she attended church on Sunday, June 11, 2023

The beautiful socialite, who revealed that she had turned over a new leaf stunned, in a white dress

She posed in photos after church, which affirms her initial promise to attend church consistently, making her fans react

Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti, known privately as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, shared photos and videos of herself attending church.

The beautiful socialite flaunted her curves in her stunning outfit and looked excited in her photos.

Shugattiti flaunts her curves in a video after church Photo credit: @shugatiti

The Instagram post showed how the entertaining socialite, who had made her fans excited over her dance videos and photos on June 11, 2023, looked stunning in a straight white dress and short hair.

The actress and Pot of Shuga restaurant owner, who revealed in an earlier interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix that she had attended church for a few weeks and had decided to continue with her newly found family, posed for the videos and photos within the premises of Open Heavens Temple, a branch of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

She walked with her massive curves fully covered, displaying her modelling talents in the video she shared.

Watch some videos and photos of Shugatiti from her church premises below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Shugatiti's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Shugatiti's video, applauding her for taking the bold step to attend church and keeping up with her decision.

edisonsamcedar commented:

Sundays are for church and the rest of the days are for the world.. we know God and dress neatly only on Sundays

ojimadujoy said:

I love the fact that you know the difference between Sunday and other days. You are God-fearing.

killerman020 wrote:

Ebi now u wan settle down abi? - U need a husband, so you start dey go church U go talk truth

tawficmustapha1 added:

I hope your pastor wasn’t looking plenty

Shugatiti sues pastor for defamation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Shugatiti has filed a lawsuit against well-known prophet Frank Gogo for defamation.

In an interview, the prophet claimed that Shugatiti was a marine spirit that had been sent to the planet to possess and corrupt people.

He asserted that Shugatiti, who operates a restaurant, could sway her clientele spiritually.

