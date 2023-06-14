Ghanaian football star Thomas Teye Partey celebrated turning 30 years with a cake-cutting moment with his colleagues

He beamed confidently as he shared the joy of his new milestone with his friends in a Facebook video that warmed hearts online

Fans, especially ladies, who watched the footage posted by UTV Ghana on Instagram, celebrated the footballer's age and gushed over him

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey looked excited when he was cutting the cake to mark the milestone of three decades on Earth.

The Ghanaian football star, who turned 30 on June 13, appeared to relish the joy of his new age as he commemorated the day with his colleagues.

Thomas Partey cuts birthday cake as he attains 30. Photo credit: UTV Ghana/thomaspartey5 (Instagram).

Source: Facebook

Thomas Partey celebrates his birthday with friends

The footballer beamed with smiles as he cut his birthday cake with one colleague standing next to him.

Later in the video, Thomas Teye Partey walks to his team mates to offer them some of the sweet food, but they decline.

The footage capturing the fun moments, shared to Facebook by UTV Ghana, gained views and comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users wish Thomas Partey well

Some ladies, who thronged to the comment section of the video, gushed over Thomas Partey.

