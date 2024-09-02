Aunty Bee, in an interview, confirmed that she was in a relationship with the late actor Santo when he was alive

The actress said it was not uncommon for industry people to date among themselves, citing that it happened during her era, too

She said she and the actor connected after working together on a project, disclosing that he was far older than her

Popular Ghanaian actress Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame confirmed that she was in a relationship with the late actor Santo.

In an interview with Kingdom FM, she disclosed that their romance began after they worked together on a project during her early days in the film industry.

Legendary Efiewura actress Auntie Bee speaks on her relationship with late veteran actor Santo. Photo source: aunty_bee_efiewura

Auntie Bee, who was new to acting at the time, said that Santo, a veteran in the industry, was much older than her. Despite the significant age difference, she shared that they connected and started a relationship.

She highlighted that it was not uncommon for people in the entertainment industry to date each other, stating that such relationships were also common during her era. However, she noted that they were not as rampant as in the current entertainment scene.

With a broad smile, the actress recalled how the actor expressed his feelings for her, which eventually led to their romantic involvement. She said when she started working with Santo, he was very rude to her in a bid to mask his feelings for her.

Santo and Auntie Bee's fling gets many talking

Auntie Bee on financial challenges

Although the movie industry helped Auntie Bee find a partner, she did not reap enough financial benefits. YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the financial struggles she faced in the movie industry.

She lamented that despite starring in many Ghanaian movies for decades, she did not gain much in her pocket. Her comments made many Ghanaians sad.

