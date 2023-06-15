Ghanaian real estate mogul Diamond Appiah has responded to claims by Christiana Awuni that she could have poisoned Tracey Boakye

Lately, Diamond Appiah has been backlashed after her frenemy Naana Brown dropped audios from her

In some of the audios, Diamond happily mocked her supposed friend Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian businesswoman Diamond Appiah has directed her social media beef with actress Naana Brown towards Tracey Boakye.

This was after Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni said that Diamond Appiah could have poisoned Tracey Boakye.

According to Christiana Awuni, if Diamond speaks bitterly about her friend in private, she can also harm her in secrecy.

This statement from the Kumawood actress has angered Diamond Appiah, who responded while targeting Tracey Boakye.

In her defense, Diamond said that she wouldn't even have the opportunity to harm Tracey because Tracey had not been her friend for a long time.

Diamond added that she cut Tracey off a long time ago.

According to Diamond Appiah, Tracey is not innocent in all that has happened. She disclosed that she has some audio evidence that will destroy Tracey if she makes them public.

Ghanaians react to Diamond Appiah's latest claims about her relationship with Tracey Boakye

People had mixed feelings about Diamond Appiah dragging Tracey Boakye into her quarrel with Naana Brown. While some agreed that Tracey is not a saint, others felt Diamond was overreacting from guilt.

@evelyndapaah7689 commented:

What Diamond is saying is true, Tracey is not a victim. She is as guilty as Diamond.

@fairnessmamley50 commented:

Tracy is aware Diamond knows some of her secrets, so she won't trigger Diamond oooo, just watch it.

@nancynewlove1814 commented:

Who never messed up hands in the air! Diamond is right. No one is perfect.❤

Naana Brown drops more wild secrets, claims Diamond Appiah is older than Mzbel

In a video, Naana Brown swore Dimaond Appiah has lied about her age for years. She disclosed that the businesswoman was 48 years old.

That is at least 5 years older than singer Mzbel. She added more things about Diamond that need to be public knowledge.

