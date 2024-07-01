Abraham Attah has shared a new series of photos on his Instagram page showing off his dreadlocks and well-built body

In the photos, the Beast Of No Nation star was fashionably dressed in different outfits in different locations

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians, including Despite's son Saahene, were impressed with the young man's look

Popular Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, famous for his role in the critically acclaimed film Beasts of No Nation, has gone viral after taking to Instagram to share a stunning series of photos showing his dreadlocks and well-built body. The photos won him many admirers, who expressed their admiration in the comments section.

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah Photo Source: abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

In the collection of images, Abraham Attah wore a variety of stylish outfits, each highlighting his unique sense of fashion. The photos featured different beautiful locations in the US. The young actor's look has got many netizens talking with his followers, sparking a wave of positive reactions.

Among those impressed by Abraham Attah's transformation was Saahene, the son of Ghanaian business magnate Despite. Saahene, along with many other Ghanaians, took to the comments to express their admiration for Attah's striking appearance. The actor's muscular physique and fashionable attire impressed folks.

Abraham Attah impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

saaheneosei said:

going tough fr

realseer_ wrote:

Ma Gee you are looking good

datboy_kali commented:

The great Agu

w_tevzzz said:

Dark Knight you're the man

oob.eth also wrote:

I saw terrible things Agu is now a big man. Your growth has been impressive

Black Sherif flaunts a fine outfit

In another story, award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has gone viral with his stylish outfit for the Kilos Milos music video. The fashion influencer has become the talk of the town after rocking a waist trainer to complete his look.

Some social media users have commented on Black Sherif's ensemble and hairstyle for his new video. Black Sherif's fashion choices tend to push boundaries and have become synonymous with his brand as an artiste.

Source: YEN.com.gh