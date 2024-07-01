Abraham Attah: Ghanaian Actor Looks Tall And Built In Latest Photos, Ghanaians Hail Him
Abraham Attah has shared a new series of photos on his Instagram page showing off his dreadlocks and well-built body
In the photos, the Beast Of No Nation star was fashionably dressed in different outfits in different locations
In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians, including Despite's son Saahene, were impressed with the young man's look
Popular Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, famous for his role in the critically acclaimed film Beasts of No Nation, has gone viral after taking to Instagram to share a stunning series of photos showing his dreadlocks and well-built body. The photos won him many admirers, who expressed their admiration in the comments section.
In the collection of images, Abraham Attah wore a variety of stylish outfits, each highlighting his unique sense of fashion. The photos featured different beautiful locations in the US. The young actor's look has got many netizens talking with his followers, sparking a wave of positive reactions.
Among those impressed by Abraham Attah's transformation was Saahene, the son of Ghanaian business magnate Despite. Saahene, along with many other Ghanaians, took to the comments to express their admiration for Attah's striking appearance. The actor's muscular physique and fashionable attire impressed folks.
Abraham Attah impresses many
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
saaheneosei said:
going tough fr
realseer_ wrote:
Ma Gee you are looking good
datboy_kali commented:
The great Agu
w_tevzzz said:
Dark Knight you're the man
oob.eth also wrote:
I saw terrible things Agu is now a big man. Your growth has been impressive
Black Sherif flaunts a fine outfit
In another story, award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has gone viral with his stylish outfit for the Kilos Milos music video. The fashion influencer has become the talk of the town after rocking a waist trainer to complete his look.
Some social media users have commented on Black Sherif's ensemble and hairstyle for his new video. Black Sherif's fashion choices tend to push boundaries and have become synonymous with his brand as an artiste.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.