Ghanaian musician Capasta who featured in Gasmilla's Telemo hit, has been appointed as head coach for Club IK Junkeren

The talented singer holds a FIFA coaching license, making him eligible for the prestigious position

Some netizens who have followed his works applauded his win and admired his multi-talent

Ghanaian musician Capasta known privately as Imurana Abdul Karim, who featured Gasmilla on the popular song Telemo, has been appointed Head Coach of Norwegian Second Division Side, IK Junkeren. Capasta holds a FIFA coaching license. The multi-talented coach has led the team to 4th place in the current league standings.

Ghanaian musician Capasta gets appointment as head Coach for Norwegian Club IK Junkeren Photo credit: @saddickadams

Capasta, renowned for his hit song "Telemo" featuring Gasmilla, has become the Head Coach of the Norwegian Second Division side, IK Junkeren.

Known for his passion for music and football, Capasta has successfully transitioned from the music industry to professional coaching.

After Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams reported the news of Capasta's appointment as the head coach of IK Junkeren, the news gained significant attention among fans who claimed they had followed his coaching profession for years.

The ace journalist Saddick reported that Capasta has a FIFA coaching certification, a sign of his commitment to expanding his football-related knowledge and abilities. This certification shows his dedication to the sport and has unquestionably played a key part in his current job.

See photos of Capasta signing a deal with his club below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Capasta's new coaching appointment

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the news about Capasta's appointment, applauding him for his hard work and talent.

@gadonpapa1 commented:

He’s won several titles with an u13 side years ago in Europe

@PAbaane commented:

He was already a coach long ago

@Kenneth37069101 commented:

If he were to be in Ghana, he won’t get this opportunity coz he would be judged based on his previous experience as a musician! Our Ghanaian society is too static

