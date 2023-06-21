Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed, in her book, the photo and name of the teacher who made her search for her father

She detailed that her teacher had called her and a young boy from her class, asking them a question that sparked her interest in knowing her dad

The actress added that Mr Nelson, her classmate Eugene Nelson's father, turned out to be her father, too, according to her mother

She detailed the circumstance that led to her discovering a young boy in her class was her brother

Yvonne Nelson has made several revelations about herself and her struggles through life in her latest book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson. Among numerous controversial and shocking revelations, her biological father seems to be a significant person of interest.

Though confused about who her real father is and calling her mother out in her book for refusing to identify her father, Yvonne's curiosity began with a question from Mr B.B. Grant, her teacher.

Yvonne narrated in her book, which has gained popularity all over social media, that Mr Grant called her to his table one day alongside a boy from her class, giving them hints that they might be related.

She added that the teacher asked her and Eugene Nelson, a handsome young boy, if they were related in any way. When they answered by saying no, he asked them to go home and ask their parents.

The successful actress detailed that upon gathering the courage to ask her mother, she revealed that the young boy was her brother and Mr Nelson was her father.

Yvonne Nelson said:

"Eugene Nelson was one of the neatest and most handsome boys in the class. As young as he was, he had an aura of respectability around him. Apart from his attitude when provoked, which those in his circles had endured a few times in the past, I could not say anything negative about him."

"We were not friends. We had our different cliques because our personalities—which were polar opposites—could not contain us in the same group. From afar, I liked Eugene, and that was just it. Even if I had any crush on him, I kept it to myself. To be called to our class teacher’s table together, therefore, set me on edge until Mr. Grant spoke."

“Are the two of you related?” he asked. It was a question that confused me, but Eugene and I did not have any difficulty answering it. We were not related. We bore the same surname, but it wasn’t strange to have two or three children in the same class and from different hometowns bearing the same surname."

“'When you go home, ask your parents,' he said and dismissed us. I also wanted to know whether the Nelson whose name I carried was the same Nelson who fathered my classmate, Eugene. I recall her affirmative response to what I considered the most important question of my life. Eugene and I were, indeed, related. The teacher was right. Eugene was my brother. Before I had time to process the revelation and ask further questions, my mother went on to tell me a string of negative tales about Mr. Nelson."

