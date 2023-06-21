Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner has said that he has never consented to any pregnancy termination in his life

The rapper made this known after radio presenter Nana Romeo asked him whether he has ever made a woman go through the procedure

Amerado's reason is that he loves kids and prefers to use protection when in a romantic relationship

Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner, known privately as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, said that he has never impregnated a woman and made her terminate it.

The artiste made this known during an interview with radio presenter Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

Amerado reveals he has never terminated a pregnancy

Source: Instagram

Nana Romeo asked if Amerado has ever terminated a pregnancy

During the interview, Nana Romeo decided to delve into the personal life of the award-winning rapper, who is also known for his rap performances and hit songs.

Nana Romeo asked the rapper if he was a Christian, a question that sought to propel Amerado to answer truthfully. The talented artiste and hitmaker, who had earlier trended in the news, responded in the affirmative, although he added that he had missed church service for some time.

The outspoken presenter, Nana Romeo, further asked him if he had ever impregnated a woman and terminated the pregnancy with her. Amerado raised his head in contemplation as he tried to dig through his memory to find out any information about the question he was being asked in the interview.

He said:

"To the best of my knowledge, I have never impregnated someone and got her to terminate it. The way I love kids, I cannot do that. I would prefer protecting myself than doing that".

Watch Amerado's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Amerado's interview

Some Ghanaians responded positively to the video, praising Amerado for his brilliant speech.

lady_diamonds_o.afriyie commented:

He is a very wise gentleman. God bless him.

kingaminamin commented:

Well said bro... Negativity dey sweet Ghanaians too much

cyrusrex1'

Exactly, sark won’t do that in this recent time. So I don’t understand why others are using his past to judge him

agyekum_levels commented:

Exactly bro. Today is Sark tomorrow can be you

