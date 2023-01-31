Nana Ama McBrown and her husband were involved in a horrible accident on January 30th, 2013 that affected her work and life

The accident caused serious injuries that left her with a deformed right hand, forcing her to travel to Germany for surgeries on some occasions

10 years after this horrifying experience, she has taken to her social media page, a post in which she feels thankful to God for the gift of life

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown is feeling thankful for her life. For many years, she has been a household name, renowned for her wit, charm, and acting skill.

The fact that Nana Ama escaped a potentially fatal accident that occurred on the N1 highway ten years ago at Lapaz may surprise many people.

Nana Ama suffered severe injuries as a result of the tragedy, which happened when she and her husband were traveling. Despite the seriousness of her wounds, Nana Aba was able to survive.

The road to recovery for Nana Ama was everything but simple. In order to help her recover from the physical and mental toll of the catastrophe, she had to endure a number of medical procedures in Germany. Despite the difficulties she encountered, Nana Aba never wavered in her belief in God and her gratitude for life.

As a strong and tenacious woman today, Nana Aba continues to motivate others with her tale of survival. She has undergone surgery in Germany on multiple occasions, which has aided in her entire recovery. In an Instagram video posted by Nana Ama McBrown, she recounted her experience and how grateful she and her husband have been.

In the Instagram post shared by the actress, she said

Today is exactly 10 years we had our Accident on the N1 We will always Bless God for the Gift of Life

McBrown's fans and colleagues sent cheering messages to the actress

@akwaboahmusic said:

Thank GOD for your life dear❤️❤️❤️❤

@makayshome_decor:

You don't have to accept that it your accident, instead of using our, pls use an accident.❤️❤️

@beverly_afaglo:

We thank God for life

@sellygalley:

You’re blessed. We thank God for life ❤️❤️❤

Borga Silvia Kisses McBrown Passionately On The Lips

In another story, a video of celebrated Kumawood stars Borga Silvia and Nana Ama McBrown sharing a lovely kiss has caused a stir online.

The scene was captured at the funeral of Borga Silvia's elder sister Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi which took place in Kumasi.

While others have frowned on the act and called it unacceptable in Ghanaian culture, some of her fans have schooled the latter on the issue.

