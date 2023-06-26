Amerado has praised Black Sherif for his humble and down-to-earth nature as he recounted his encounter with the musician

According to Amerado, they met when they did the song Abotr3 together, adding that despite being a big star, Black Sherif related well with him

He said he did not imagine the song they did together was going to be big and gave props to Black Sherif

Ghanaian rapper Amerado, in a recent interview with 3Music TV, opened up about his encounter with rising star Black Sherif and praised him for his humble and down-to-earth nature.

Amerado revealed that they first crossed paths when they collaborated on the hit song Abotr3, and he was pleasantly surprised by Black Sherif's relatability and genuine demeanour.

Amerado emphasised that Black Sherif has managed to stay grounded and approachable, despite the young musician's soaring popularity. Amerado, known for his lyrical prowess and energetic performances, expressed his admiration for Black Sherif's humble attitude, commending him for not letting success get to his head.

During the interview, Amerado confessed that he had never anticipated the overwhelming success of their collaboration. The song Abotr3 became popular among Ghanaians, earning both artistes significant recognition. Amerado attributed a large part of the song's success to Black Sherif's talent and dedication.

Folks admire Amerado

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the interview praised Amerado for giving credit where it's due.

Festus said:

Uve gained respect Amerado

Le blinks reacted:

amerado err,he is one real guy

Booboo commented:

Amerado to the whole world

Ricky Boafo also said:

Dude just won my respect

Amerado supports healthy competition

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Amerado, renowned for his penchant for rap battles, shared his thoughts on competition among artistes.

He told YEN.com.gh that while every contest had positive benefits, too much of everything was bad.

Amerado also added that collaboration was an essential contributor to growth in every sector or industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh