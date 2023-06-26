Hajia4reall Hints Her Innocence in $2m US Scam Case: "The World Will Know The Truth"
- Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4reall has sent tongues wagging after leaving a cryptic message in her post
- The singer, who also doubles as a model, celebrated her first birthday after her arrest in the UK for financial crimes she allegedly committed in the US
- Hajia4reall hinted that she might be innocent with a quote from her late father
Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montage, known in showbiz as Hajia4reall, has spoken about her situation after her arrest for the first time.
According to the singer, she now believed her father, who used to say good people die young.
Hajia4reall also mentioned that she would tell her story and the truth at the right time.
In May 2023, the socialite was extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States after charges of defrauding older men and women to $2 million.
Further reports also indicated that her social and business friends were being investigated concerning her alleged financial crimes.
My father has always told me since I was young that 'only the good die young,' and now I truly understand what that statement really means.
There is a time for everything; the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard.
See the post celebrating her 31st birthday below:
