Actress Selly Galley looked gorgeous in a black and white dress to mark her 37th birthday on September 25, 2024

The mother of twins, as part of her birthday celebrations, had her brand ambassadorial contract with Shoezone Ghana renewed

Many people congratulated her, while others talked about how beautiful she looked in her birthday pictures

Actress and media personality Selly Galley turned a year older on September 25, 2024. To celebrate, she shared pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a black-and-white dress and of herself renewing her brand ambassadorial contract with shoe brand Shoezone Ghana.

Selly Galley celebrates her 37th birthday in style. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley marks birthday

To mark her 37th birthday, Selly Galley shared pictures of herself rocking a black-and-white striped dress. The dress' bosoms were designed with a black-and-white spiral pattern.

She rocked a beautiful pixie haircut, and her makeup was flawless, highlighting her beautiful facial features.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate styled her look by wearing designer reflective sunglasses and star-studded black and silver heels.

Selly Galley renews ambassadorial contract

As part of her birthday celebration, the renowned shoe company Shoezone Ghana renewed Selly Galley's brand ambassadorial contract. She flaunted the contract's cover, which bore her name and that of the company.

Another social media post showed the mother of twins visiting the office of Shoezone Ghana to sign the contract in style in a video.

Selly Galley's birthday photos.

Ghanaians celebrate Selly Galley

Many Ghanaian celebrities took to the comment section to celebrate Selley Galley as she celebrated her birthday and renewed her brand ambassadorial contract with Shoezone Ghana.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from social media users:

ms_ktsd said:

"Whoop whoop 🥳🥳🥳. It's going to be a Sellybration 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽"

andydostygh said:

"It’s a Sellybration of life. Happy birthdayyyyyyyy"

gloriaosarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you darling Selly🎉👑🎉 More blessings from above to you and yours 🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾"

haroldamenyah said:

"Happy birthday mama ga. The Lord is not done with you yet. Keep enjoying grace ❤️🎉🎊"

ohemaawoyeje said:

"Congratulations Mrs and a much more glorious birthday to u 🎉"

iam_ohemaa_esther said:

"Just imagine this body and twins came out from 👏👏👏👏….. happy +1 Mrs❤️❤️❤️❤️"

semefa__ said:

"Mrs Fiawoo, Happy Birthday but the country is in shambles rn. Kindly repost something"

prayetietia said:

"World Mrs. Fiawoo day 💕💕💕💕"

Selly Galley renews ambassadorial contract.

Selly Galley hails McBrown for her support

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Selly Galley and her husband, Praye Tietia, outdoored their twin boy and girl at a plush event on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The actress praised Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown for her support and prayers over the many years through her struggle with childbirth.

Selly Galley's words in the video gathered reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who praised McBrown and wished to have a friend like her.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh