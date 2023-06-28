Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to react to the alleged diss song by rapper Sarkodie to actress Yvonne Nelson

The 'leaked' song comes after the film star published allegations about the rapper in her new memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

The rapper vehemently called out and shamed the actress over her body count in the trending song

Ghana Twitter is buzzing with wild commentaries after rapper Sarkodie delivered a harsh reply to Yvonne Nelson over the actress' claims about him in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The actress alleged in her book that she had to terminate a pregnancy at some point because the unborn child's father refused to accept responsibility.

Yvonne Nelson ''exposes'' Sarkodie

She revealed the famed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie as the father of that unborn child in her new book.

Sarkodie's alleged reply

In what is said to be a leaked song targeting Yvonne Nelson, the renowned rapper admitted they had a ''thing'' but never believed when the film star told him about the pregnancy.

The Country Side hit singer claimed the actress was famed for her body count due to her relationships with several other men. He claimed he suggested the actress received medical attention from his doctor when she told him about the pregnancy, but she declined.

''....I wasn't ready but I then you to keep it. You told me you had to complete your education. To be honest, till today, I don't believe it because I told you I wanted my doctor to attend to you, but you said you didn't need it.

''After our conversation, you texted me that your friend has a doctor, and you know he's the best. So, don't make it seem like I was pushing you to terminate the pregnancy because that's the only part that got me angry," portions of Sarkodie's diss song said.

Since emerging on social media, Twitter folks have been reacting to the alleged counterclaims by Sarkodie.

Listen to the audio below:

Twitter reactions to the alleged diss song by Sarkodie to Yvonne Nelson

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments for your reading.

@BenopaOnyx1 mentioned:

''Sarkodie does not mention Yvonne Nelson en name for the song top sake of she go talk say "I'm not Yvonne Nelson" Obidi y3 very strategic and smart oo mmm.''

@kwadwosheldon posted:

''Herh, Sarkodie really cooked Yvonne Nelson! My goodness!''

@KojoWud said:

''According to Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson is for the ...''

@ellyserwaaa posted:

''MOG Beatz when Yvonne Nelson walks into his studio in the morning to record a track for Sarkodie.''

@gyina_yie commented:

''Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne Nelson is a damn banger. That guy Sarkodie is a GEM. Sarkodie wins over 4.5.''

Jessica Hails Yvonne Nelson over actress' new book that shamed Sarkodie

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media star Jessica Opare-Saforo praised Yvonne Nelson after the actress released her controversial book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The former Citi FM presenter lauded the actress for her growth and accomplishments in Ghana's film industry.

