Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has hit hard at Yvonne Nelson in a diss song that is currently going viral

The rapper made counter-claims to Yvonne's narration of what happened between them

Sarkodie said the thing that pissed him off the most was the lie going about that he asked her to terminate the pregnancy

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has responded to Yvonne Nelson in a much more revealing song than her book.

The rapper called her some unprintable names, saying he was in a long line of men sleeping with the actress.

He finally concluded that he never believed she was pregnant because she refused to be examined by his doctor.

He wasn't the only man in Yvonne Nelson's life

According to Sarkodie, he respected Yvonne and wanted to take their relationship seriously until he got a hint that other men were in her bed. He called her unsavoury words, including saying she was for the streets.

Sark said he asked her to keep the pregnancy

The rapper continued to say it wasn't his idea to kill their baby. He disclosed that Yvonne Nelson brought it up and insisted that she didn't want to keep his pregnancy because she had to finish schooling.

She tried to trap him, again

As the song went deeper and deeper, Sarkodie revealed that recently Yvonne Nelson asked for a meeting to discuss the past. He said she refused to meet him at a public restaurant after suggesting they meet at her home.

Till today, he doesn't believe that Yvonne Nelson was pregnant

Sark said when the actress told him about the pregnancy, he requested that his doctor check her, but she refused. He said this made him doubt if she was ever really pregnant.

Yvonne just used him to sell her book

Finally, Sark acknowledged that Yvonne used him to sell her book.

He said he even got a copy for himself and hoped she would make all the money she wanted with the scandal.

