Abigail Starts Schooling In The UK After BGT Success With Afronita, Flaunts Uniform In Video
Abigail Starts Schooling In The UK After BGT Success With Afronita, Flaunts Uniform In Video

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Ghanaian dancer Abigail got many people excited when she announced that she would be schooling in the UK
  • She shared a video post that had her posing in various pictures in her school uniform of her new school
  • Lots of congratulatory messages poured in the comments, while others disclosed that she had a scholarship to her new school

Hearing-impaired Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo has announced that she will further her education in the UK.

Abigail Dromo and her mentor Afronita in the UK
Abigail Dromo and her mentor Afronita in the UK. Image Credit: @abigail_dromo and @afronita
Source: Instagram

Abigail to school in the UK

Abigail Dromo took to her official Instagram page to share with her hundreds of followers that she had gained admission into a school based in the UK.

The post contained a video of pictures of Abigail posing in her school uniform with a young lady much older than her. They posed beautifully in the pictures.

In the caption of the post, the Talented Kids season 14 winner wrote:

CUTE . Guess what????

The news comes days after she and her mentor Afronita secured third place in season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Below is a video slide of Abigail Dromo showing off her school uniform.

Reactions to the news of Abigail starting school in the UK

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate Abigail Dromo as she announced that she was furthering her education in the UK. Others also hinted that she had received a scholarship to study at the institution.

Below are the heartwarming comments from the post:

datprettylightskingurl said:

Congratulations super star

gregzee5 said:

Wooooow Abigail started school in UK ? That’s wonderful

naa_cash_1988 said:

Congrats on ur scholarship .Big win for Ghana

reedah_pamela said:

Wow! Gods timing is always perfect!Afronitaa and Abigail Remain Blessed u do ALL ❤️❤️

dydy_playker said:

You will be better and bigger Abi

gloriabb165 said:

❤️❤️But school is about to finish, only few weeks left.

Source: YEN.com.gh

